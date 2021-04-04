Vaccination portal opens on Monday

According to the Health Ministry’s planning, the Vaccination Portal will open on Monday, 5 April at 08:00 until Tuesday 6 April 19:00 for vulnerable groups using biological factors or other immunosuppressive medicines.

People included in the above categories will proceed with making an appointment online.

Some 5,891 appointments will be available for both AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.

it is noted that a prerequisite is the correct recording of medical data of the patients in the software of the General Health System.