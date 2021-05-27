Vaccination portal opens Friday-Saturday for 36-39 year-olds

Cyprus’ Health Ministry on Thursday announced that the vaccination portal will open on Friday and Saturday for citizens 36-39 years-old.

The portal will open on Friday at 0730 am and will remain open until Saturday 530 pm for citizens of that age group to book their appointments.

Vaccinations are carried out at all centres across the island with all available shots.

Until May 26 a total of 560,664 inoculations were carried out which translates to 64.01 vaccinations per 100 residents. Cyprus ranks 3rd among the EU member states in vaccinations.

The Ministry announced that 50.9% of the population have received their 1st vaccine dose (376,676 persons) and 24.9% have concluded their vaccination scheme (183,988 persons).