Vaccination Portal opens Friday for people 70 and over for 3rd dose

Cyprus’ Ηealth Ministry announced that on Friday the Vaccination Portal will open for 70 years and over for the administration of the 3rd dose.

In a press release it said that the aim is to conclude as soon as possible the vaccination of people aged 65 and over with the 3rd dose so that their immunisation and protection against COVID-19 is maximised.

Anyone over 70 who has concluded their 2 doses six months ago can book an appointment for the 3rd dose via the Portal. The appointments will be executed as of Monday 11 October.

Also Monday to Thursday 8 to 1300 local time citizens over 70 can proceed to walk in centres for the 3rd dose if they wish to.
Figures show that up until yesterday 17,140 people who were given priority for the 3rd dose got their jab.

