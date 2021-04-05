Vaccination portal opens for people aged 61 and over

Within the framework of the National Vaccination Plan for COVID-19, vaccination coverage of the next age group is in progress. Specifically, as of Wednesday 7 April, appointments for people aged 61 and over will be made available via the Vaccination Portal.

Moreover, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that more than 350,000 tests have taken place over the past week.

In statements on the sidelines of the discussion of the supplementary Budget at the House Finance Committee, the Minister noted that a large part of the supplementary udget has to do with additional expenses to face the pandemic and support the government’s strategy.

He added that the vaccination plan continues as per schedule noting that on Friday or Saturday the Vaccination Portal for people 57, 58 and over will open depending on demand.