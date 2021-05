The Vaccination Portal has opened this morning for a second chance offered to people aged 50-54 to book an appointment for vaccination against COVID-19.

On Sunday the Portal will open for people aged 55-60 and on Monday for people aged 18-21. It is also reminded that the Health Ministry announced that in June students who will come from abroad will also have the chance to be vaccinated.

Vaccinations will take place in all districts with all the available vaccines that have been approved.