NewsLocalVaccination Portal opens for over 40 – vaccination coverage

Vaccination Portal opens for over 40 – vaccination coverage

A medical worker holds a syringe and a vial of the British-Swedish AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine during a vaccination campaign on March 9, 2021 at the National Museum of Science and Technology Leonardo Da Vinci, which is currently hosting the anti-Covid vaccination campaign with Multimedica in Milan. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

By 9 June, vaccination with the first dose reached 57.6% and the percentage of people who completed their vaccination 37.9%. In this way Cyprus is getting near the target set to vaccinate with the first dose the 65% of the population in June.

In the meantime the vaccination plan against COVID continues through the Vaccination Portal.

Specifically until 17:30 today people aged 18-22 had priority to make an appointment.

Tomorrow at 07:30 and until Saturday 17:30 the Portal will be available for people aged 40 and over. In the coming weeks, the Health Ministry is planning to open the Portal initially for the ages 18-39 and then for all recipients over 18.

Already the positive results from the vaccination coverage are visible in our country since there has been important improvement of the epidemiological data in recent weeks.

By gavriella
Previous article36-year-old in prison for giving meth to minor
Next articleFirst Chinese Proficiency Competition to take place in Cyprus

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros