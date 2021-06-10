Vaccination Portal opens for over 40 – vaccination coverage

By 9 June, vaccination with the first dose reached 57.6% and the percentage of people who completed their vaccination 37.9%. In this way Cyprus is getting near the target set to vaccinate with the first dose the 65% of the population in June.

In the meantime the vaccination plan against COVID continues through the Vaccination Portal.

Specifically until 17:30 today people aged 18-22 had priority to make an appointment.

Tomorrow at 07:30 and until Saturday 17:30 the Portal will be available for people aged 40 and over. In the coming weeks, the Health Ministry is planning to open the Portal initially for the ages 18-39 and then for all recipients over 18.

Already the positive results from the vaccination coverage are visible in our country since there has been important improvement of the epidemiological data in recent weeks.