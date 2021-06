The online coronavirus vaccination portal on Wednesday opened at 7:30am and will close at 17:30 on Thursday for the age group of 33-35.

This is what a Health Ministry announcement said, adding that the vaccination portal will open on Friday at 7:30am for those aged 30-32. And it will close at 17:30 on Saturday.

Vaccination is available at all licensed centres in all districts of Cyprus, it also said.