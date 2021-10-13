NewsLocalVaccination Portal opens again

Vaccination Portal opens again

Following a technical upgrade, the Vaccination Portal is now operational and as of 15 October will be available to people wishing to get vaccinated with the 1st and the 3rd dose of the vaccine against Covid-19.

All people 12 and over will be able to make an appointment for the 1st dose of the vaccine.

Regarding the 3rd dose, only people 65 and over will be eligible provided six months have passed since they have had the 2nd dose.

It is reminded that for any dose of the vaccine, the citizens can go at the walk-in vaccination centers all across Cyprus.

By gavriella
Previous articleTwo people wanted for stealing from jewelry shop (PHOTOS)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros