Vaccination Portal opens again

Following a technical upgrade, the Vaccination Portal is now operational and as of 15 October will be available to people wishing to get vaccinated with the 1st and the 3rd dose of the vaccine against Covid-19.

All people 12 and over will be able to make an appointment for the 1st dose of the vaccine.

Regarding the 3rd dose, only people 65 and over will be eligible provided six months have passed since they have had the 2nd dose.

It is reminded that for any dose of the vaccine, the citizens can go at the walk-in vaccination centers all across Cyprus.