Vaccination Portal open Friday-Saturday for 28-32 year olds

The Health Ministry announced on Thursday the vaccination appointment schedule at the Vaccination Portal from Friday, June 4, to Saturday, June 12, pointing out once again that the aim is to inoculate 65% of the population with the 1st dose until the end of June.

The Portal is open as follows:

Friday 4/6 until Saturday 5/6 for 28-32 year olds, Monday 7/6 until Tuesday 8/6 for 23-27 year olds, Wednesday 9/6 until Thursday June 10/6 for 18-22 year olds and Friday 11/6 until Saturday 12/6 for citizens 40 and over. The Portal will be opening every day at 0730 and will remain open until 1730.

The Ministry reminds everyone that the appointments are made for all available and authorised vaccines at all inoculation centres island wide.

According to the announcement, 32.6% of the population concluded its vaccination scheme by June 2 and 54.1% of the population got the 1st dose of the vaccine. The figures show that Cyprus ranks 3rd among the EU member states as regards the administration of vaccines doses (administration of 71 doses per 100 residents).

In the EU the citizens who got the 1st dose stand at 46.3% and those who concluded their vaccination scheme at 22.3%.