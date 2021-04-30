Vaccination portal open for 68-70 year olds

The vaccination portal for those aged 68-70 has opened on Friday from 0730 and will remain available until 2000.

For the ages 37 and 38 the portal will re-open on Tuesday, 4th May from 07:30 until 20:00

The portal will only be open during the above dates and time and only for the aforementioned ages.

Meanwhile, Cyprus is accelerating the pace of vaccination coverage and has already surpassed 200,000 vaccinations with the first dose.

Citing figures by the ECDC, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday that until Wednesday a total of 200,670 citizens or 27.9% got their 1st dose and 67,637 or 9.5% got both doses, a total of 268,307 vaccinations.