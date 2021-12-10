NewsLocalVaccination portal now available for appointment for 2nd dose of J&J vaccine

Vaccination portal now available for appointment for 2nd dose of J&J vaccine

The Health Ministry announced that as of today Friday, 10 December, the Vaccination Portal is now available for appointment for the second dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine against Covid-19. So far citizens who have had their first does of J&J could only have the booster shot in walk in centers. These citizens can choose among J&J, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

It is also announced that for technical reasons the Vaccination Portal will be temporarily out of order today from 18.15 until 20.00.

