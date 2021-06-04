Coronavirus vaccination portal for those aged 28 to 32 opens

The coronavirus vaccination portal for those aged 28 to 32 opened at 7:30am on Friday and closes at 5:30pm on Saturday, according to the island’s Health Ministry.

Those aged between 23 and 27 will be able to book coronavirus vaccine appointments between 7:30 on Monday and 5:30pm on Tuesday.

The portal will reopen for 18–22-year-olds on Wednesday at 7:30am and stay open until 5.30pm on Thursday.

And, those aged 40 and over will have another chance to book an appointment between 7:30am on Friday, June 11 and 5:30 on Saturday, June 12.

Cyprus remains third in vaccinations among EU member states with 71 doses per 100 inhabitants.

As of Tuesday, 32.6 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with 54.1 per cent having received one dose, latest data shows.