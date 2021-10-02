Vaccination Portal for third dose to open 4 October

Cyprus Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that the on-line portal for the arrangement of vaccination appointments against COVID-19 with the 3rd dose, will be available as from Monday, October 4, at 9 a.m. The Vaccination Portal will be available for people aged 80 years old and over.

According to the press relese, aiming at strengthening the immunity of specific groups of the population, the Ministry of Health has so far granted a booster dose to 12,100 people through walk-in centers, mobile units or vaccinations at hospitals.

Next Monday and Tuesday, 3rd dose vaccinations will continue at the walk-in vaccination centers for people aged 80 and over. The walk-in centers are open from 8 am to 13:00.

Beneficiaries who have completed their vaccination abroad and are 80 years or older will not be able to arrange a 3rd jab appointment through the Vaccination Portal, but they can visit the walk-in vaccination centers operating in all districts.

For the 3rd dose, only mRNA vaccines will be administered. Citizens who visit vaccination centers must necessarily present proof of identification (Identity, Passport, Alien Registration Card, etc.), as well as their vaccination card.

Due to technical upgrades of the Vaccination Portal, it will not be possible from October 4 – 14 to arrange an appointment for the 1st dose, and citizens are called to get the jab in walk-in vaccinations centers.

According to the announcement of the Ministry of Health, by the end of September, 81% of the adult population received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 78.1% completed their vaccination. Regarding people aged 16-17, the percentage of those who were vaccinated with at least the first dose reached 41.1%, while 37.1% have received both jabs. In the age group of 12-15 years, 26.5% got the first dose, while 21.8% completed their vaccination.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health announced that the coronavirus Delta mutation prevails in the Republic of Cyprus at a rate of 100% from June 28 to September 18, while at present no new variant of interest or variant of concern such as the Mu mutation was detected.