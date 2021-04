The vaccination portal for vulnerable groups who take biological agents or other immunosuppressive drugs opened on Monday at 8am, according to a Health Ministry announcement.

The total number of available vaccines of Pfizer and Astrazeneca is 5,891 and the portal will remain open until Tuesday, 7pm.

In the meantime, the Ministry said an overall of 161,526 vaccinations took place as of Saturday, April 3.

And that 114,660 of which concern only the first dose and the remaining 46,866 both doses.