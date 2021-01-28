Vaccination Portal for people over 86 to open Friday, 29 January

As part of the implementation of the National Vaccination Plan for COVID-19, citizens are informed that as of Friday, 29 January 2021, at 9 am, the Vaccination Portal will be available for appointments for those over 86 years of age, who have not been vaccinated in the previous period or have not already arranged an appointment.

Yesterday, 850 appointments have been made by people over 88 years of age.

People belonging in each age category are urged to make their appointment early so that there is a continuous flow at the Vaccination Centers.

Moreover, on Monday 1 February an additional number of appointments will be added on the Vaccination Portal. Announcements about the number of vaccines and the relevant age groups will be made in the coming days.

(philenews)