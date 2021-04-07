Vaccination portal for people aged 61 and over opens, crashes within minutes

The vaccination portal for people aged 61 and over opened at 8 am on Wednesday but crashed minutes later due to overloading, Deputy Minister for Digital Policy Kyriacos Kokkinos said.

Apologising for the inconvenience caused, Kokkinos also said that an official announcement will precede the re-opening of the portal.

Once in operation again, over 19,000 slots will be available and appointments can be booked until 7pm on Thursday.

Slots are available for all three available licensed vaccines, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech and will be administered at vaccination centres island-wide.