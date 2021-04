The implementation of the National Vaccination Plan proceed with the distribution of appointments for people aged 51-52.

A total of 210,576 vaccination were conducted until 17 April

16,000 appointments will be available for people aged 51-52 as of 19 April from 07:30 until 20 April at 20:00.

The target is to vaccinate a satisfactory percentage of the population to return to normality as soon as possible.