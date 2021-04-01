NewsLocalVaccination portal for 64 and above gets 8,600 appointments within an hour

Vaccination portal for 64 and above gets 8,600 appointments within an hour

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a person, at a vaccination centre in Santiago, Chile, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

The vaccination portal for those 64 years and above opened on Thursday at 8am and a total of 8,600 appointments were reported within the first hour.

The Portal will remain open until Sunday, 1900 local time, with a total of 17,814 jabs made available in vaccinations centres all across the island, a Health Ministry announcement also said.

The vaccine choice is from AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech.

The Ministry also urged citizens to make appointments in available slots because the faster they get vaccinated the sooner the return to normalcy.

By Annie Charalambous
