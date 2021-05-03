Vaccination portal for 33-38 this week, 60% vaccination goal by late June

The National Covid Vaccination Plan is focusing on the 30-38 age group this week and will be intensifying the process over the coming weeks, with the goal of covering a significant percentage of the population by the end of May.

The ultimate goal is to have 6 out of 10 people vaccinated by late June, keeping in mind prompt deliveries from licensed vaccines, as well as peoples’ increasing interest in recent weeks.

Tomorrow, the vaccination portal will open for people aged 37-38, from 07:30 in the morning until 8 in the evening, followed by the 35-36 age group on Thursday 6 May, from 07:30 in the morning until 8 in the evening and the 33-34 age group on Friday 7 May from 07:30 in the morning until 8 in the evening.

On these dates and times the vaccination portal will only be open for the age groups specified. The scheduling from 8 May onwards will be announced at a later date.