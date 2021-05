The Covid-19 vaccination portal opened this morning for people aged 22-24 and will close at 17:30, the Health Ministry has announced.

The vaccination portal will be accessible for people all across Cyprus within this age group and not older people, it added.

By 09:30 this morning 9,976 appointments for vaccination had been booked out of the 16,932 available.

Ages 50-55 will have another chance to make an appointment on Saturday, 15 May 07:30-17:30 and ages 56-58 on Sunday 16, May 07:30-17:30.