Vaccination Portal available for over 84 as of 1 February

As part of the implementation of the National Vaccination Plan for COVID-19, the Ministry of Health announces that during the 23-29 January week, 7,780 people have been vaccinated. In its announcement, the Health Ministry noted that 3,494 vaccinations constituted the 2nd dose of the vaccine to health professionals and to residents and staff of old people’s homes. Consequently, the number of people who have completed their vaccination is 5,551.

As of Monday, 1 February, the Vaccination Portal will be available for appointments for people over the age of 84 who have not been vaccinated in the previous period, or have not already arranged an appointment. An additional number of 3,904 appointments will be available and will be valid for the period 8-12 February.

People who fall within the priority age group for vaccination are advised to arrange appointments on the first available date and time, so that there is a continuous flow at the Vaccination Centres.

It is clarified that, depending on the rate of appointment bookings for people over the age of 84, citizens will be informed by means of an announcement on the availability of appointments for the next age groups. Citizens are invited to follow the announcements of the Ministry of Health in order to be informed on the changes in the age groups and arrange an appointment.

