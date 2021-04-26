Vaccination plan continues – 42-year-old tomorrow

Within the framework of the National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 and aiming at the speedier vaccination coverage of the population, the Health Ministry is accelerating the pace so that by the beginning of Many people aged 40 will at least have had the first dose of the vaccine.

Specifically during the 27-29 April period the Vaccination Portal will be available for appointments as follows:

Age Date 42 Tuesday, 27 April, 07:30-20:00 41 Wednesday, 28 April, 07:30-20:00 39-40 Thursday, 29 April, 07:30-20:00

On the above dates, the Vaccination Portal will only be accessible for the ages mentioned.

Vaccinations will take place with the available licensed vaccines at the Vaccination Centers operating in all districts.