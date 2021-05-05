Vaccination “only means” to contain pandemic, Cyprus Universities Medical Schools staff says

The scientific staff of Medical Schools and Health Sciences faculties of Cyprus Universities has joined forces in a bid to inform people about the benefits of the vaccines against COVID-19, pointing out in a joint press release that vaccination against the disease is the “only means” to contain the pandemic.

The joint press release was issued by the Medical Schools of University of Cyprus, University of Nicosia and European University Cyprus, the Health Sciences faculties of the Cyprus University of Technology, Frederick University and Neapolis University Pafos as well as the Department of Health and Life Sciences of the School of Science and Engineering of the University of Nicosia and the School of Sciences of the European University Cyprus.

“The scientific personnel of the Medical Schools and the Schools of Health Sciences of our country clearly believe that our only way out from the COVID-19 pandemic goes through the universal vaccination of the population with any of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved vaccines,” the joint press release reads.

It continues noting that “while it is likely that there are some exceptions which will be decided together with the GP of every person, all approved vaccines are safe and offer proven protection against serious illness and death from coronavirus infection.”

Centuries long history on managing infectious diseases, like COVID-19, “leaves no room for doubt that vaccination is humanity’s most powerful weapon,” the scientists say, giving examples of how diseases such as smallpox, diphtheria, pertussis and polio have been contained or even eradicated.

The academics outline what evidence research studies have determined so far on the four licensed vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson namely that 7 to 9 in 1 people vaccinated will develop immunity two to three weeks after the first dose; vaccination protects from serious symptoms and death; 95 out of 100 people vaccinated who are infected will not become seriously ill and will not need hospitalisation.

“Statistical data on the efficacy and safety of vaccines against COVID-19 have been confirmed through the mass global inoculation of the population, particularly in countries which have progressed greatly in vaccinating their peoples such as Israel, Great Britain and the United States,” they add.

They also point out that “available data prove the overwhelming advantage of vaccines benefits as opposed to the danger for serious side effects, such as thrombosis which constitutes a rare phenomenon with a frequency of occurring in less than 1 per 100,000 people.” This evidence has been found from the study of over one billion people until today by both the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the EMA.

“Vaccination against the coronavirus is our only means to contain the pandemic and to return to a normal life,” they stress. This, they note, “will be achieved through collective action and the inoculation of all of us with any of the licensed vaccines that is available when it is offered to us.”

“No matter how long it is necessary to follow basic hygiene and protective measures after vaccination,” the scientists say, “on their own they do not constitute an alternative solution but rather a conscious choice in order to contain even more virus transmission in the community.”