The vaccination of people with the booster shot against Covid-19 continues normally.

According to an announcement of the Health Ministry, from 08.00 until 13.00 today, 3,094 people received the booster shot all over Cyprus.

Specifically 103 people aged 40 and over (vulnerable groups and health officials), 251 people aged 40-49, and 2,740 people aged 50 and over.