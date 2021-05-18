Some 160 million of people all over the world have been contaminated by the COVID-19 virus. In Germany this means 3.5 million people out of who 3.2 have recovered, meaning more than 90%. This indicates how big the number of necessary vaccines will be so that the pandemic will be under control all over the world.

Due to the huge needs in vaccines, the German Health authorities have not predicted for the time being the vaccination of people who have recovered from COVID-19, so that the immune system that found a way to beat the virus would be strengthened.

According to an Austrian research published in the scientific magazine European Journal of Clinical Investigation, the risk of getting ill again is reduced by 91 percent during the first 5-6 months. However, as time passes, the ability of the immune system to resist the attack is being reduced, particularly if the symptoms were mild.

For this reason doctors recommend the vaccination of people who have recovered from COVID-19 after six months at the earliest.