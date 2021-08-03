Vaccination of non GESY beneficiaries

In order to protect a larger proportion of the population against COVID-19 and to limit the spread and transmission of the virus to the community, the Ministry of Health decided to facilitate the vaccination of non-registered citizens or beneficiaries of the General Healthcare System through the “Walk-in” vaccination centres.

The vaccination of citizens who are not registered in the General Healthcare System software will begin as of Friday, August 6th, and every Friday from 8 am to 2pm, at the following points:

District Walk-In Vaccination Centre Lefkosia State Fair D, E, ST Lemesos Spiros Kyprianou A, B, C Larnaka Port D

The above centres will replace those which are currently in operation and will also cover the needs of citizens registered in the General Healthcare System.

In the case of the Districts of Pafos and Ammochostos, non-registered citizens or beneficiaries of the General Healthcare System may be vaccinated in the “Walk-in” vaccination centres already operating for persons registered in the General Healthcare System, in the General Hospitals of the two districts, on a daily basis (Monday to Friday).

Citizens who are non-registered or beneficiaries of the General Healthcare System must provide the following for their vaccination:

Identification document (identity card, passport, etc.) Alien Registration Card or proof of an application for registration (for cases involving a foreign person), and Application Form for Citizens who are not registered in the National Healthcare System on the COVID-19 Vaccine Portal. The form should be completed in full to allow vaccination.

Minors (12-17 years old) who fulfil the above conditions will also be able to get vaccinated in these centres, provided that in addition they have submitted all the necessary documents and followed the procedure required for the vaccination of minors. It is noted that “walk-in” vaccination centres operate on a priority order.

The e-mail address [email protected], through which the requests of non-registered or beneficiaries of the General Healthcare System were handled, is cancelled and those interested will be served in the “walk-in” vaccination centres, as mentioned above.

In addition, the Ministry of Health continues the vaccinations, through mobile units, in structures such as Central Prisons, migrant accommodation centres, etc. depending on the needs that exist, as well as in industrial areas and other organizations (e.g. academic institutions), in consultation with the competent bodies.