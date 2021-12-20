Vaccination of five communities in Larnaca

NewsLocalVaccination of five communities in Larnaca

The efforts of the Health Ministry to increase the vaccination coverage of the population against Covid-19 continue. Within this framework and following discussions between Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas and Meneou-Dromolaxia mayor Kypros Andronikou, on Wednesday 22 December, a mobile vaccination unit will be in the Elementary School of Meneou from 10.00 until 16.00 to vaccinate the residents of Meneou-Dromolaxia, Tersefanou, Kiti and Pervolia.

The following groups will be eligible for vaccination:

  • People 18+ (ist dose)
  • People 18+ second dose
  • Booster shot for people 18+

It is reminded that all people must present identity and the vaccination card.

