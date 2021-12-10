Vaccination of children 5-11 to begin soon

NewsLocalVaccination of children 5-11 to begin soon

Christina Giannaki, Secretary General of the Health Ministry, said the Ministry made the decision for vaccination of children aged 5-11 against Covid-19.

Speaking about the reasons that led to this decision, Giannaki referred to 29,530 Covid infections in children 0-18 (30% of the population), until 5 December 2021.

Citing data from ECDC, she said that the vaccination of children 5-11 could reduce spreading of the illness in the whole population.

She noted that the vaccination will begin after the first vaccines are received on 13 December. Vaccinations of children will begin in all districts on 16 or on 20 December, after appointment.

The specific vaccination centers will operate on specific days and times and will be specifically formed for children only.

