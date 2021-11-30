Vaccination of children 5-11 only a matter of time now

Kostas Kostantinou, member of the Advisory Scientific Committee expressed the view that the vaccination of children 5-11 against Covid-19 is now only a matter of time.

Speaking to state broadcaster, Konstantinou said that he is now aware of whether there will be a suggestion at the Cabinet on Wednesday for vaccination of children aged 5-11 but added that this will happen sooner or later.

Regarding OMIKRON mutation, Kostantinou stressed that Cyprus must be ready to face the worst scenario. He also pointed out the need to increase the measures at the Republic’s points of entry so that the arrival of OMIKRON mutation will be delayed. In this way, he added, scientists will be given time to understand the way to face the new mutation.