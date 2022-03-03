Vaccination of adults with Novavax to begin in the coming days

NewsLocalVaccination of adults with Novavax to begin in the coming days

Illustration Shows Vials Labelled
Illustration Shows Vials Labelled "vaccine Coronavirus Covid 19" And A Syringe In Front Of A Displayed Novavax Logo

Christos Petrou, Associate Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, expressed hope that in the coming days the vaccination of people over 18 with the Novavax vaccine will begin.

Speaking on state broadcaster, he said that the quantity that has arrived in Cyprus is limited, around 22-23,000 and added that 10-12,000 people will benefit.

Asked about the epidemiological picture, Christos Petrou replied that in recent weeks there are firmly around 2,000 new cases per day, but added that the Omicron variant has not yet completed its circle, even though the positivity rate has been reduced.

If this rate, he concluded, is stabilized below one unit for a long time, then we will go into a new phase of the pandemic.

By gavriella
