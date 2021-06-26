Vaccination coverage per age and district

The percentage of people who have been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccines against Covid-19 has reached 63.6% while 47.8% have had both doses or were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Despite the increase in the vaccination coverage, the percentage of vaccinated people among the age groups of 18-19 and 20-29 remains low. Only 27.3% of people aged 18-19 have received at least the first dose of the vaccine while among the ages of 20-29 the coverage has reached 35.1%.

The percentage for ages 30-39 is 52.3%, while for those aged 40-49, 50-59 and 60-69 s 72.5%, 71.6% and 81.6% respectively.

Even higher is the percentage for ages 70-79 (91/3%) and 80 and over (91.8%).

Vaccination coverage per district: