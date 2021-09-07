Vaccination coverage of Cyprus population nearing 80%

NewsLocalVaccination coverage of Cyprus population nearing 80%

In statements to state broadcast, Margarita Kyriakou, spokesperson of the Health Ministry, noted that the fully vaccinated citizens are almost 78% while the percentage of vaccination of children and young people remains low.

Regarding the third dose of the vaccine, Kyriakou said that no decision has been made for people who were vaccinated with the Johnson&Johnson jab. She noted that instructions on the issue are expected soon.

She also said that people over 65 will be vaccinated next as well as health professions who have completed their vaccination six months ago.

By gavriella
