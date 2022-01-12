Vaccination centres to operate in Trimiklini on 15 January

Cyprus Health Ministry has announced the operation of vaccination centres in Trimiklini on January 15. On Tuesday a total of 7,733 inoculations took place in all districts.

A press release issued by the Ministry said that in the framework of efforts to serve in the best possible way parents and guardians of children aged 5-11 years old, the Health Ministry in cooperation with the Paediatric Society of Cyprus, the Commissioner for the Development of Mountain Communities Costas Hambiaouris and community leaders of the broader region will operate big vaccination centres for the vaccination of residents of the broader region against COVID-19.

More specifically on January 15 vaccination centres will operate from 0800 until 1400 local time at the office of the Commissioner for the Development of Mountain Communities for the vaccination of individuals aged 5-11 years old, individuals aged 12 years old and over who have not yet been administered the first dose of the vaccine and individuals aged 12 years old and over who got the first shot of the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and can now take the 2nd dose (4 weeks after the first Moderna dose and 3 weeks after the Pfizer first dose).

People aged 18 years old and over will be able to take the booster dose as long as five months and two weeks have passed since they were vaccinated with the 2nd dose.

Individuals who have been vaccinated with the Johnson&Johnson single dose vaccine will be able to get the booster dose with an mRNA vaccine (Moderna and Pfizer/Biontech).

All people who will go to the vaccination centres to get their vaccines must present an identification document as well as their vaccination card if they have already taken the 2nd or 3rd dose.

A consent form for COVID-19 vaccination signed by both parents must be presented for the vaccination of children aged 5-11 years old.

On Tuesday 982 people were vaccinated in Paphos, 439 in Famagusta and 1369 in Larnaca. Moreover, in Nicosia 1261 individuals were vaccinated in the State Fair Centre B, 1100 in State Fair Centre E, 228 in Latsia, 65 by the mobile vaccination unit, 108 in Nicosia General Hospital and 12 at home.

In Limassol 1455 vaccinations took place in Spyros Kyprianou vaccination centre, 612 in Linopetra, and 102 in Kyperounta.