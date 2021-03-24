Vaccination centre at Cyprus State Fair venue serves 1,400 citizens every day

The vaccination centre operating at the Cyprus State Fair venue, in Nicosia, serves 1,400 citizens every day, state healthcare professional, Maria Roka, has said, adding that 30-35 healthcare workers are currently employed there.

Roka noted that people show interest in being inoculated and to this end a large number of individuals goes to the centre every day.

She noted that in previous days there were less visits, due to the suspension of vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine, but now the numbers have returned to normal.

The vaccination centre is open from 0800 until 1430, she noted. Furthermore, Roka said that citizens who get vaccinated do not raise any concerns, just ask some questions about any problems they could face after being vaccinated.

Roka called on people to arrange their appointments, adding that the population must be vaccinated as soon as possible.