Vaccination centers to operate in Palaichori, Trimiklini during the weekend

The efforts of the Health Ministry to increase the vaccination coverage of the population against Covid-19 continues. Within this framework, vaccination centers will operate in the communities of Palaichori and Trimiklini during the weekend:

Specifically:

On Saturday 5 February, a vaccination center will operate at the Palaichori Health Center from 09.00 until 13.00

ONLY the following groups of citizens are eligible:

People 12 and over for the first dose

People 12 and over for the second dose

People 18 and over for booster shot

On Sunday 6 February, a vaccination center will operate at the office of the Commissioner for the development of mountain communities in Trimiklini to serve:

Children aged 5-11

People 12 and over for the first dose

People 12 and over for the second dose

People 18 and over for booster shot

It is reminded that all people must have identification and vaccination card, if they are going to receive the second dose or the booster shot. For the vaccination of children aged 5-11 written consent signed by both parents must be presented.