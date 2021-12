We have been informed that the vaccination centers will be closed on 24, 25, 26 December, on 1, 2, and 6 January while on 27 and 28 December the walk-in units will only vaccinate students. At the same time, people who have made an appointment through the vaccination portal will also be served.

On 2, 3, and 4 January children aged 5-11 can be vaccinated at the vaccination centers, provided an appointment has been made.