Vaccination centers in Trimiklini on 15 January

Vaccinations

Within the effort to better serve the public, the Health Ministry will proceed with the operation of big vaccination center for the vaccination of the residents of the wider area.

Specifically on 15 January from 08.00 until 14.00 there will be vaccination centers at the office of the office of the Commissioner for the development of mountain communities to serve

  • Children 5-11
  • People 12+ for the first dose
  • People 12+ for the second dose
  • People 18+ for the booster shot

It is reminded that all people must present an ID and their vaccination card. Children 5-11 must have written consent from both parents.

