Vaccination centers for third dose of Covid vaccine

While waiting for the Vaccination Portal to be ready so that people will be able to arrange their appointment for the third dose of the Covid vaccine, the Health Ministry will proceed with serving people 86 years and over through the walk in centers as of Wednesday, 22 September.

For the booster jab only mRNA vaccines will be used (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) irrespective of the vaccine they had initially.

Vaccination centers operating from Monday until Friday from 08.00-13.00:

Nicosia

State Fair, Center B

Health Center, Latsia

Limassol

Spyros Kyprianou, Center B

Health Center, Linopetra

Larnaca

Port, Center B

Paphos

Paphos General Hospital

Famagusta

Famagusta General Hospital

It is noted that the Health Ministry has secured enough quantities of the vaccines for everyone who will choose to have the third dose of the jab.

It is also noted that people must have completed their vaccination (2nd dose of vaccine) by 31 March 2021, and are included in the age group announced each time.