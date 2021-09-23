Vaccination centers for third dose of Covid vaccine for people 83 and over

Continuing the efforts to protect the population belonging to the vulnerable groups, the Health Ministry will proceed with the third dose of the Covid vaccine for people 83 and over as of Monday 27 September.

Vaccination centers operating from Monday until Friday from 08.00-13.00:

Nicosia

State Fair, Center B

Health Center, Latsia

Limassol

Spyros Kyprianou, Center B

Health Center, Linopetra

Larnaca

Port, Center B

Paphos

Paphos General Hospital

Famagusta

Famagusta General Hospital

It is noted that the Health Ministry has secured enough quantities of the vaccines for everyone who will choose to have the third dose of the jab.

It is also noted that people must have completed their vaccination (2nd dose of vaccine) by 31 March 2021, and are included in the age group announced each time.