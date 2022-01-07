Vaccination centers for children will operate 8 and 15 January

Vaccination centers which will accommodate only children aged 5-11 will operate at Spyros Kyprianou sports center in Limassol and at the office of the Commissioner for the Development of Mountain Communities in Trimiklini village, on January 8 and 15.

A press release says that on January 8th between 08:00 – 14:00, the Spyros Kyprianou will accommodate kids. It will operate as a walk in and by appointment.

On January 15, 08:00-14:00, the center will operate at Trimiklini.

The vaccinations for these ages continue daily between 8- 14 by appointment at Nicosia mother and child welfare center and at the Health center in Latsia, at Mother and child welfare center in Limassol and Larnaka (at old hospitals) and at the Mother and Child centers in Famagusta and Paphos which operate at the General Hospitals.

A document signed by both parents as well as ID or birth certificate are required.

Health Ministry also says that 310,000 self-test kits within the day will be distributed to the pharmacies.