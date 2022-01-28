Vaccination centers for 5-11 year old; form of consent

As part of the effort to better serve parents/guardians and especially children aged 5-11, the Ministry of Health, in cooperation with the Paediatric Society of Cyprus, proceeds with the operation of large vaccination centres.

In particular:

• On 29 January 2022, the vaccination centre at the State Fair — Point A will serve only children aged 5–11 years (walk-in and appointment via the vaccination portal).

– Hours: 08:00-14:00

• On 5 February 2022, the vaccination centre at the Spyros Kyprianou Sports Centre — Point A will serve only children aged 5–11 years (walk-in and appointment via the vaccination portal).

– Hours: 08:00-14:00

• It is noted that on the above dates vaccination will be provided to children who are not registered in the General Healthcare System.

For the vaccination of children, the following form of consent, signed by both parents should be provided.