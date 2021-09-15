Vaccination center at festival in Nicosia

NewsLocalVaccination center at festival in Nicosia

Within the framework of the activities by the Health Ministry aiming to increase the population’s vaccination armoring, particularly among the younger ages, several private organizations and bodies have included information about vaccination in their various events.

Recognizing the importance of vaccination, a walk-in vaccination center will operate within the framework of the event Epic Nicosia Street Fest that will take place on 16 September at Stasikratous Street in Nicosia.

It is noted that the people who will want to get vaccinated will have to present and ID and if they are minors and written form of consent of their parents.

