Vaccination appointments portal for 31-32 year-olds opens

The Covid-19 vaccination appointments portal for people aged 31 and 32 opened at 7.30am to 8pm on Sunday.

The portal “will be accessible on the above dates and times only for the ages mentioned in each case and not for older people,” the Health Ministry has said.

Cyprus is administering Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines, all approved by the European Medicines Agency.

The national vaccination plan foresees 60 per cent of the population being vaccinated by June.

To date, 34 per cent of people in Cyprus have received a Covid-19 vaccine.