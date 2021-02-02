Vaccination appointments for citizens over the age of 83 as of 3 February

The National Vaccination Plan for COVID-19 implementation continues with more appointments as of tomorrow 3 February 2021, at 9 am. Access to the Vaccination Portal will be granted to people over the age of 83, who have not arranged an appointment the previous weeks or have not received the vaccine yet. The appointments relate to the period from 8 to 15 February.

Citizens falling into the prioritized age group for vaccination are recommended to arrange an appointment on the first available day and hour, in order to ensure a continuous flow in the Vaccination Centres.

Depending on the available appointments for individuals over the age of 83, citizens will be informed by means of an announcement on the availability of vaccination appointments for the relevant age groups. Citizens are asked to follow the announcements made by the Ministry of Health in order to remain informed regarding the age group variations and arrange an appointment.

In total, vaccinations take place in 10 Vaccinations Centres by a total of 19 units in the whole of Cyprus. Vaccinations are also administered by five remote units, one in each district, in senior peoples’ homes, health infrastructures and mountainous/ remote areas.

(philenews)