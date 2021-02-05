Vaccination appointments for citizens over the age of 80

The National Vaccination Plan for COVID-19 implementation continues with more appointments as of tomorrow 6 February 2021, at 9 am. Access to the Vaccination Portal will be granted to people over the age of 80, who have not arranged an appointment the previous weeks or have not received the vaccine yet. The appointments relate to the period from 8 to 21 February.

Citizens falling into the prioritized age group for vaccination are recommended to arrange an appointment on the first available day and hour, in order to ensure a continuous flow in the Vaccination Centres.

As of Wednesday 10 February, the Vaccination Centger at the International State Fair in Nicosia (Halls 51 and 61, East Entrance) will begin operation. Moreover, on Monday 15 February, the Vaccination Center at “Spyros Kyprianou” Athletic Center in Limassol will begin operation.

According to the quantities of vaccines expected to be received in February, the target is to vaccinate with the first dose people over the age of 75, as well as the health professionals.

(philenews)