Vaccination appointments for citizens belonging to age group 75-79 begin

The National Vaccination Plan for COVID-19 implementation continues with more appointments as of tomorrow 9 February 2021, at 9 am. Access to the Vaccination Portal will be granted to people belonging to the 75-79 age group, who have not arranged an appointment the previous weeks or have not received the vaccine yet. The appointments relate to the period from 9 to 20 February.

Citizens falling into the prioritized age group for vaccination are recommended to arrange an appointment on the first available day and hour, in order to ensure a continuous flow in the Vaccination Centres.

According to the quantities of vaccines expected to be received in February, the target is to vaccinate with the first dose people over the age of 75, as well as the health professionals.

At the same time, the gradual vaccinations of people belonging in specific groups of increased danger will begin.

