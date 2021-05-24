NewsLocalVaccination appointments booked until noon

Vaccination appointments booked until noon

Some 4,600 appointments have been booked until 14:45 on Monday through the Vaccination Portal for people aged 43-45. For the specific age group there were 10,590 appointments available.

The Portal will remain open for the specific age group until Tuesday at 17:30.

According to the relevant announcement of the Health Ministry, the following age groups will have the chance to make an appointment during the 24-29 May period.

 

43-45 Monday 24 May 07:30 until Tuesday 25 May 17:30
40-42 Wednesday 26 May 07:30 until 17:30 the same day
70 and above Thursday 27 May 07:30 until 17:30 the same day
37-39 Friday 28 May 07:30 until Saturday 29 May 17:30

 

 

By gavriella
Previous articleCyprus: More than €1 bln to be allocated in 5 years for speedy transition to a Green Economy
Next articleWhere to get a free rapid test on Tuesday, 25 May

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros