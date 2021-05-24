Vaccination appointments booked until noon

Some 4,600 appointments have been booked until 14:45 on Monday through the Vaccination Portal for people aged 43-45. For the specific age group there were 10,590 appointments available.
The Portal will remain open for the specific age group until Tuesday at 17:30.
According to the relevant announcement of the Health Ministry, the following age groups will have the chance to make an appointment during the 24-29 May period.
|43-45
|Monday 24 May 07:30 until Tuesday 25 May 17:30
|40-42
|Wednesday 26 May 07:30 until 17:30 the same day
|70 and above
|Thursday 27 May 07:30 until 17:30 the same day
|37-39
|Friday 28 May 07:30 until Saturday 29 May 17:30