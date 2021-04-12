Vaccination appointment programme for the period 13-17 April

Continuing the implementation of the National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19, with the ultimate goal of shielding citizens’ health through the vaccination coverage of a significant percentage of the population, the Ministry of Health would like to inform that for the period 13-17 April, the Vaccination Portal will be open for the following age groups:

Age group 55-56: From Tuesday, 13 April, 8 a.m. until Wednesday, 14 April, 8 p.m., 20,000 appointments will be made available. Age group 53-54: From Friday, 16 April, 8 a.m. until Saturday, 17 April, 8 p.m. An announcement will follow on the number of appointments available.

Moreover, due to the Vaccination Portal’s technical issues, people aged 61 years and over, who had priority to book an appointment and were unable to do so, will be given another opportunity to arrange their vaccination appointment. The Vaccination Portal will be available only for persons aged 61-63 on Thursday, 15 April, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

It is reminded that vaccinations are carried in Vaccination Centres operating in all Districts, with the available licensed AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, while the Johnson&Johnson vaccine is also expected soon.

Citizens are urged to arrange their vaccination appointment with the available, scientifically authorized and licensed vaccines. A possible delay in the vaccination coverage may lead to serious illness and need for hospitalization.

