Vaccination appointment portal opens again for people aged 61 to 65

The Covid-19 vaccination appointment portal for people aged 61 to 65 opened again early on Wednesday and will close on Thursday at 5:30pm, the Health Ministry announced.

The Ministry also said the portal will open again on Friday for those aged 46 to 49 who failed to do so the first time around. It will close on Saturday at 5:30pm.

In the meantime, 10,700 appointments out of 15,920 made available for people aged 18-21 were arranged during the portal’s opening hours on Monday and Tuesday.

This is what Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said, adding that the target is to have 65% of the population covered with the first dose of an approved vaccine end of June.

By end of Monday, 45.2% (334,258 individuals) of the population had received the first dose and 15.5% (114,476 individuals) had completed their vaccination regimen.