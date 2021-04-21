NewsLocalVaccination appointment portal for 49-50 age group opens

Vaccination appointment portal for 49-50 age group opens

The vaccination portal opened on Wednesday morning for appointments by people in the 49-50 age group, the health ministry announced.

The portal opened at 7:30 am and will close at 8 pm on Thursday with a total of 16,000 appointments made available island-wide.

By Monday, 214,675 vaccinations had been carried out with 156,682 (17,8%) receiving the first dose and 57,993 (6,6%) having received both doses.

At the same time, vaccination in restricted establishments have begun ad are ongoing, the Health Ministry announced.

Specifically, by Tuesday afternoon 183 people were vaccinated with the first dose in the Nicosia Central Prison and at Pournara temporary accommodation centre for irregular refugees and asylum seekers.

By Annie Charalambous
